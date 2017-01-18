By Trent Knuckles

The Corbin Police Department has a new public affairs officer.

Captain Coy Wilson has been appointed to take over the position from Major Rob Jones.

“It is something new and different,” said Wilson, who has spent more than 10 years with the department.

Wilson has previously served as a K-9 officer and, most recently, worked night shift while focusing on drug-related crimes.

Wilson is a native of Williamsburg, graduating from Whitley County High School in 1990.

“I just really wanted the opportunity to help people,” said Wilson when asked why he went into the law enforcement profession.

Corbin Police Interim Chief Rusty Hedrick said Wilson’s appointment is part of a general reorganization of the department when Chief David Campbell and Assistant Chief Bruce Rains retired in December.

Coy has been working several high-profile cases and is familiar with all of the major cases the department is working,” Hedrick said. “It just made sense to make him the public affairs officer.

While Major Rob Jones will no longer be public affairs officer, Hedrick said Jones will continue to serve as the department’s vehicle maintenance officer, training officer and officer in charge of time cards and sick days.

“We just can’t site idle,” Hedrick said.