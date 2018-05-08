











Wilson L. Martin, 77, of London, passed away on Thursday May 3, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Portsmouth, OH, was retired from General Motors, and was a US Army Veteran.

Wilson was preceded in death by his son, Steven Lee Martin in 2014; father-in-law, Rev. Everett Harmon; and by a brother-in-law, Marvin Harmon.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Harmon Martin; Grandson, Zachary Lee Martin; and by many friends and family.

The funeral service was held Monday, May 7, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Pastor Denny McCowan officiating.

Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery in Faber with military honors.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.