Wilson L. Martin
Wilson L. Martin, 77, of London, passed away on Thursday May 3, 2018 at his home.
He was born in Portsmouth, OH, was retired from General Motors, and was a US Army Veteran.
Wilson was preceded in death by his son, Steven Lee Martin in 2014; father-in-law, Rev. Everett Harmon; and by a brother-in-law, Marvin Harmon.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Harmon Martin; Grandson, Zachary Lee Martin; and by many friends and family.
The funeral service was held Monday, May 7, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Pastor Denny McCowan officiating.
Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery in Faber with military honors.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.