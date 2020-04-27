









Wilma Sue Rose Brooks, age 69, Ferndale, Michigan, departed this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 11, 1951, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Albert and Gustava (Petrey) Rose. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Arlene Brown; brother, Jimmy Daryl Rose; and two nephews, Vestal William (Billy) Gibbins Jr. and Jeremy Ainson Rose.

She is survived by her children, Theresa Lynn Brooks and Ronnie Wayne Brooks of Ferndale, Michigan; granddaughter, Sofia Gabrielle Brooks; her siblings, Billy Ray Rose (Doris) of Madison Heights, Michigan, Betty Van Gorder (Paul) of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Albert Wayne Rose (Kathleen) of Warren, Michigan and Jeffrey Dale Rose of Madison Heights, Michigan; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She will be laid to rest in the Canadatown Cemetery.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Brooks family in your prayers.

