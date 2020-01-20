









Wilma Sue (Clifton) Rogers, age 79, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020 at Madeira Healthcare in Madeira, OH.

She was born on April 11, 1940 to the late Clyde Harvey Clifton and Anna Mae (Kasee) Clifton in Jellico, TN. She was the granddaughter of the late Harvey Clifton and Molly Clifton and the late John Kasee and Mary Kasee. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jellico.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Clifton and sister, Mary Margaret (Clifton) Elswick; and infant brother and sister, Betty Jean and Harry Lee.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Brown) Spence, and husband, Troy, of Cincinnati, OH and son, Benny Brown, and wife, Sharon, of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Haley Spence, Jacob Browning, and wife, Ashley, and Jordan Hamad, and husband, Joe; great-grandchildren, Layten and Locklyn; brother, John E. Clifton, and wife, Jenny Ruth, of Jellico, TN; nieces, Jamie Sue Jarvis, of Westchester, OH, and Kasee (Clifton) Laster, and husband, Jonathan, of Statham, Georgia; several great-nieces and great-nephews, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 18 at the First Baptist Church of Jellico with the Pastor Dr. Bob Dunston and the Rev. E. Wayne Barton, II officiating. Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.