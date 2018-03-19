











Wilma Miller Senters, 85, of Corbin passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Christian Care Communities in Corbin.

Wilma had worked as a sales clerk, retiring from J. C. Penney in Corbin. She belonged to Immanuel Baptist Church, and was a former member of the Red Hat Society and the Dudes and Dolls square dancers.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Senters, her parents Steely and Edna G. Merritt Miller, a brother Harry Miller and a sister Norma Haggard.

Survivors include brothers Eddie “Amos” Miller, and David Miller and wife Frances; a sister Mildred Adkins and husband Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral was held Monday, March 19 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.