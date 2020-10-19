









Wilma June Byrd Garrett, age 76, of Duff, Tennessee, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Jellico Medical Center. She was born December 11, 1943 in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

June was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Hatfield; son, Jeffery Allen Garrett; parents, Clyde and Evalee Day Byrd; and a brother, Paul Byrd.

She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Lynn Hatfield and husband Curtis; father of her children, Ancil Garrett; grandchildren, Tracey Michelle Hatfield, Ashley McNealy and husband Stewart, and Joseph Allen Garrett; great-grandchildren and expecting another one in November, Lyric McNealy and Caidam Jeffery James Garrett; in addition to a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

Private services were held Thursday, October 15, in the Clairfield Baptist Church Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.