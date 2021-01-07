









Wilma Irene Lee, age 87, of Harps Creek Road, Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Wilma was born on October 14, 1933 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Earl and Rella (Hoffman) Eicher.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, General Lee Jr.; two children, Brenda Lee and Deborah Parker; and brothers, Charles and Carl Eicher. Wilma was an honorary member of the Tabernacle of Praise in Leesburg, Ohio.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Kouns (Orville) of Siler; three grandchildren, Jon Parker (Priscilla), Clayton Campo and Candiace Iles; five great-grandchildren, JaeLynne Douglas, JozeLynne Douglas, Christopher Douglas, JueLynne Witten and Xander Garcia; brother, Richard Eicher of Crestline, Ohio; son-in-law, George Parker of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday, January 10, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Waylon Hunter officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Lee Cemetery on Harps Creek.

