









Wilma Hudson Bryant, age 85, of New Zion Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on February 16, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on November 18, 1934, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Alonzo and Flora (Lovett) Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband, William Bryant JR. and sisters, Doris Alcomo, Norma Machris and Mary Jurado.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Jones and husband Carl of Williamsburg and Barbara Rupert and husband Alan of London; son, William Bryant and wife Kelly of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Chad Shelton and wife Ashley and Kelsey Bryant; one great-grandchild, Raylan Shelton; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Friday, February 21, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 21, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Jones and Pastor Zachary Davis officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Briar Creek Cemetery.

