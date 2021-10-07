Willis pleased with Whitley County Clerk’s Office audit











The Whitley County Clerk’s Office received a clean audit from Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon for its Fee Account.

Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis said the fee account encompasses all of the fees the clerk’s office collects and distributes.

Harmon’s report states, “The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”

“I was so pleased to have a good audit,” said Willis. “I couldn’t do it without my employees. We work very hard. We strive to work hard towards satisfying the needs of our customers.”