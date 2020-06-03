Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Willis-Hamblin square off in Whitley County Clerk’s race

Posted On 03 Jun 2020
On Tuesday, June 23, citizens of Whitley County, who are choosing to vote in-person, will head to the ballot box for the 2020 primary election.

Among the races that most of Whitley County voters will be able to cast a ballot in will be that of Whitley County Clerk where interim clerk Carolyn Willis will vie against Terry “TJ” Hamblin for the Republican nomination for county clerk.

The race is to fill the unexpired term of Kay Schwartz, who retired late last year.

