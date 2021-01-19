









Willie Logan “Bill” New, age 79, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center with his beloved wife and children by his side.

He was born March 7, 1941 in Stearns, Kentucky to Alex and Odessa Stephens New. In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s he achieved the rank of Corporal E4 in the United States Marine Corp and served as a helicopter flight mechanic. He later served in the same capacity in Air America, a covert CIA operation, to provide humanitarian aid and combat communist oppression in Southeast Asia. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and spent a long career in the nuclear and aerospace industries as a manufacturing sciences engineer. After retiring from Honeywell, he started his own business venture with New Consulting Services traveling the world providing statistical process control expertise to major corporations all over the world.

Bill was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge where he taught junior high Sunday School and served as a deacon. His life was a life of service to his Lord, his country, his family, his church and beyond. He went on many mission trips, sharing the love of Christ both in the US and overseas, and was longtime member of The Gideons International. He leaves a legacy of love, compassion, and faithfulness to God.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Philip New. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Searcy; children David (Beth) New and Janie New; grandchildren Logan (Travis) Allen, Jessica (Alex) Bustle, Noah New, Joshua New, Andre (Nicole) Fritts, Alec (Tiffany) Fritts, Aaron Fritts, honorary granddaughter Carnella Frazier; great-grandchildren Jailah, Kaydence, Kaylynn, Alexa, Corbin, Boone, Zane, Willa, Malachi, Sawyer, and Zaveah; siblings Larry (Sandy) New, Luther New, Terry (Debbie) New, Patty (Jim) Medlin, Kim (Glen) Wieger; and many loved nieces and nephews.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to The Gideons International.

Due to the dangers of COVID, the family will observe a small graveside service on Friday, January 22, at 11:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with a celebration of life to follow later in the year.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.