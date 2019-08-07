









Willie Gene Ayers, 76, of Elk Valley, TN passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 2, 1943 in Eagan, TN.

Willie was a Sergeant First Class with three tours in Vietnam, two in Korea, one in Iran and one tour in Hawaii, with a special award in marksmanship.

He served a total of twenty-three years in the United States Army.

Willie was preceded in death by his father, William Calloway Ayers; mother, Idella Gibson Ayers; brothers, W.C. Ayers, Bobby Ayers.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Malicoat Ayers; son, David Gibson; daughters, Becky England & Oscar, Misty Ayers, Shell England and Keith, Mackenzie Ayers, Chi Davis and Dale, Wendy Rohlwing and Tom; grandchildren, Adrienne, Kayla, Kelcey, Seth, Travis, Taylor,Eric, Rachel and Ethan; six great grandchildren; brother, Frailey Charles Dalton; sisters, Kay Spickard, Faye Bradshaw; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 29, at Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Bo Freeman officiating.

Burial was held Tuesday, July 30, in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Military Honors were presented by the American Legion Honor Guard Post 154 (Elk Valley).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.