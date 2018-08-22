











Willie “Dooney” Bunch Jr., 76, of Williamsburg, departed this life on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 in Rockholds.

He was born on October 1, 1941 in Williamsburg to the late Willie Bunch Sr. and Elise (Lawson) Bunch.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Bunch.

He is survived by his sons, Dennis Bunch and wife Donna of Corbin and Charlie Bunch of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Iva Breanna Bunch, Dakota Bunch, Haley Gay and her fiancé Jeremy Jordan, Kelsey Collins, Miranda Edwards, Tyler Bunch and Madison Bunch; sister, Pamela Teague (Dennis) of Williamsburg; brother, Shannon Bunch (Patsy) of Loveland, OH; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 18, at the Davis Addition of Highland Park Cemetery with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.