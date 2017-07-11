By Teresa Brooks

Willie Bennett, 70, of Lloyd Wilson Rd, Williams-burg, departed this life on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on March 19, 1947 in Whitley County, to the late Clarence Bennett and Edna (Gibson) Bennett.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marsha (Sutton) Bennett.

Willie was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Bennett of Williamsburg; Shannon Ray Bennett of Richmond; brothers, Carl Bennett and Russell Bennett of Williamsburg; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Sutton officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest the Sutton-Pemberton Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.