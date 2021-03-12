Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler named 13th Region Player of the Year
Williamsburg Lady Jackets senior basketball player Mikkah Siler will be one of 16 finalists for 2021 Miss Basketball after being named 13th Region Player of the Year.
Siler and the other players of the year in each of the 16 regions were chosen by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
Members of the Kentucky sports media and former Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball recipients will vote for 2021 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball.
Coach Randy Crider noted that Siler is the first Lady Jacket to earn the honor.
Siler averaged 26.6 points per game in the 21 games she played for the Lady Jackets this season.
The candidates for 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball, along with the school for which they play and the region they represent, include:
2021 Miss KY Basketball Candidates
Region 1: Cayson Conner – Marshall County
Region 2: Sadie Wurth – Henderson County
Region 3: Aleigha Mucker – Breckinridge County
Region 4: Lucy Patterson – Warren East
Region 5: Ella Thompson – Bethlehem
Region 6: Tiarra East – Butler
Region 7: Taylor Price – Louisville Central
Region 8: Brynna Blackburn – South Oldham
Region 9: Brie Crittendon – Ryle
Region 10: Mya Meredith – Scott High
Region 11: Brooklynn Miles – Franklin County
Region 12: Macey Blevins – Wayne County
Region 13: Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg
Region 14: Lexy Lynch – Owsley County
Region 15: Katie Moore – Floyd Central
Region 16: Harley Paynter – Boyd County
The candidates for 2021 Mr. Kentucky Basketball include:
2021 Mr. KY Basketball Candidates
Region 1 Co-Candidate: Noah Dumas – McCracken County
Region 1 Co-Candidate: Zion Harmon – Marshall County
Region 2: Destin Allen – Webster County
Region 3: Nash Divine – Muhlenberg County
Region 4: Isaiah Mason – Bowling Green
Region 5: Jaquias Franklin – Elizabethtown
Region 6: Devin Perry – DeSales
Region 7: Cameron Pope – Male
Region 8: Kelly Niece – Simon Kenton
Region 9: Sam Vinson – Highlands
Region 10: Grant Profitt – Scott High
Region 11: Ben Johnson – Lexington Catholic
Region 12: Kade Grundy – Somerset
Region 13: Jevonte Turner – Knox Central
Region 14: Jaz Johnson – Wolfe County
Region 15: Isaiah May – Johnson Central
Region 16: Mason Moore – Rowan County