Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler named 13th Region Player of the Year











Williamsburg Lady Jackets senior basketball player Mikkah Siler will be one of 16 finalists for 2021 Miss Basketball after being named 13th Region Player of the Year.

Siler and the other players of the year in each of the 16 regions were chosen by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

Members of the Kentucky sports media and former Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball recipients will vote for 2021 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball.

Coach Randy Crider noted that Siler is the first Lady Jacket to earn the honor.

Siler averaged 26.6 points per game in the 21 games she played for the Lady Jackets this season.

The candidates for 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball, along with the school for which they play and the region they represent, include:

2021 Miss KY Basketball Candidates

Region 1: Cayson Conner – Marshall County

Region 2: Sadie Wurth – Henderson County

Region 3: Aleigha Mucker – Breckinridge County

Region 4: Lucy Patterson – Warren East

Region 5: Ella Thompson – Bethlehem

Region 6: Tiarra East – Butler

Region 7: Taylor Price – Louisville Central

Region 8: Brynna Blackburn – South Oldham

Region 9: Brie Crittendon – Ryle

Region 10: Mya Meredith – Scott High

Region 11: Brooklynn Miles – Franklin County

Region 12: Macey Blevins – Wayne County

Region 13: Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg

Region 14: Lexy Lynch – Owsley County

Region 15: Katie Moore – Floyd Central

Region 16: Harley Paynter – Boyd County

The candidates for 2021 Mr. Kentucky Basketball include:

2021 Mr. KY Basketball Candidates

Region 1 Co-Candidate: Noah Dumas – McCracken County

Region 1 Co-Candidate: Zion Harmon – Marshall County

Region 2: Destin Allen – Webster County

Region 3: Nash Divine – Muhlenberg County

Region 4: Isaiah Mason – Bowling Green

Region 5: Jaquias Franklin – Elizabethtown

Region 6: Devin Perry – DeSales

Region 7: Cameron Pope – Male

Region 8: Kelly Niece – Simon Kenton

Region 9: Sam Vinson – Highlands

Region 10: Grant Profitt – Scott High

Region 11: Ben Johnson – Lexington Catholic

Region 12: Kade Grundy – Somerset

Region 13: Jevonte Turner – Knox Central

Region 14: Jaz Johnson – Wolfe County

Region 15: Isaiah May – Johnson Central

Region 16: Mason Moore – Rowan County