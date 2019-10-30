Williamsburg’s Lillie Hall signs with Cumberlands for basketball











It was an important day for Williamsburg Lady Jacket Lillie Hall for a couple of different reasons. First, it’s her birthday. Second, she just signed on to become the newest member of the University of the Cumberlands women’s basketball team.

“Last year she ended the season First Team All-Region,” said Lady Jackets head coach Randy Crider of Hall at her signing. “She was the first player here to do that in quite a few years. It was a big accomplishment, and there’s a lot more to come this year. I’m really looking forward to her senior season.”

Hall’s soon-to-be head coach at the collegiate level, Mr. Rick Reeves, said of his newest signee, “We’re excited. We want to see Lillie finish up this year strong, and then we’ll get her for the next four years. We’re glad to have her.”

After signing, Hall said that she was happy to have the opportunity to stay in Williamsburg and continue both her academic and athletic careers at the University of the Cumberlands.

Read more about what is in store for Hall and the Lady Jackets basketball team, as well as all other coverage area boys and girls teams, inside the News Journal’s 2019-2020 season preview special section, coming soon!