Williamsburg’s Cash Express continuing tradition of sending cards, treats to first responders for 9/11











Next month will mark the 19th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., in addition to a failed attack on the U.S. Capitol that was stopped by the brave men and women on Flight 93 when it crashed in a Pennsylvania field.

In the coming days in honor of 9-11, Cash Express in Williamsburg will continue a long standing tradition of distributing thank you cards and cupcakes to first responders in and around Williamsburg in appreciation for their service to their community.

Cash Express LLC Chief Executive Officer Garry McNabb noted that 9-11 is one of those times for reflection, and the images from that day will never be out of his mind, nor will the victims and their families.

“But there is one memory I want to hold onto, one that I want to cherish as the deepest and most lasting of Sept. 11, 2001. It is the memory of the heroism and selflessness demonstrated by law enforcement officers, fire fighters and emergency medical technicians who went about their business that day without concern for their own safety and without consideration for the magnitude of what they were confronting,” McNabb said.

“I am not sure where the tradition of delivering a desert to first responders on the anniversary of 9-11 started in our company, but I’m glad it did. It started out of someone’s caring and appreciative heart and spread from employee to employee and location to location until stores all over Kentucky and Tennessee were involved. No one ever imagined that taking a meal to first responders as a way of showing our appreciation would turn out to mean so much to the people in our company.”