Williamsburg woman pronounced dead following Thursday crash near London











A Williamsburg woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Laurel County involving her Chevrolet and two tractor-trailer trucks.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, identified the victim as Ashley Megan Estes, 27.

Deputies were called to the scene on the Hal Rogers Parkway about six miles west of London at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Acciardo stated that traffic was slowing and stopping from an earlier crash.

The Volvo tractor-trailer failed to stop, rear-ending the Chevrolet that Estes was driving, knocking it into a stopped flatbed tractor-trailer. Officials did not clarify whether Estes’ vehicle was an SUV or a van

Acciardo said that following the impact, the tractor-trailer traveled an additional 50 yards before coming to rest in the median.

A three-year-old female in the back seat of the Chevrolet was airlifted to the University of Kentucky for treatment of what Acciardo described as serious injuries.

Neither tractor trailer driver was injured.

The Volvo driver was identified as Andrew Klinetop, 34, of Mansfield, Ohio.

The flatbed driver was identified as Moulton E. Todd, Jr., 52, of Hermitage, Tennessee.

Laurel County Sheriff’s accident reconstructionist Richard Dalrymple conducted the investigation. He was assisted by Lt. Chris Edwards, Major Chuck Johnson and Deputy Brad Mink.

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at the scene was: all County Sheriff John Root, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Kyle Gray, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective James Sizemore, Deputy Robert Reed, Deputy Josh Morgan, Deputy Rodney VanZant, Bailiff Jerry Poynter, Bailiff Paige Vanhook, Bailiff Roy Ball, Bailiff Jacklyn Johnson and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire department, Laurel County Coroner’s Office, Air Evac Helicopter, KSP Trooper Lloyd Cochran.