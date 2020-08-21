Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Williamsburg woman charged with felony DUI

Posted On 21 Aug 2020
A Williamsburg woman is facing a felony DUI charge following her arrest Friday night on what would be her fourth DUI arrest within the last 10 years.

Misty D. Justice, 41, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. – fourth or greater offense, and driving on a DUI suspended license.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Foley arrested Justice while investigating a single vehicle wreck on U.S. 25W near Ky. 204 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Foley stated in the arrest citation that Justice admitted she had consumed a six-pack of beer earlier in the evening.

Foley added that Justice failed multiple field sobriety tests as she was unable to keep her balance, or walk a straight line.

“Courtnet (a statewide database that collects information from several counties) check showed three prior DUI convictions in past 10 years and second offense driving on DUI suspended license,” Foley noted in the arrest citation.

Under Kentucky law, a fourth DUI within a 10-year period constitutes a class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

Justice was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

