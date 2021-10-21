Williamsburg will play McCreary Central at home Friday night
Williamsburg football fans, cancel those other plans for Friday night as the Yellow Jackets will be playing after all.
Coach Jerry Herron, Jr. has arranged for Williamsburg to play at home against McCreary Central.
The Class 3A Raiders come into the game with a record of 3-7.
McCreary Central defeated Clinton County on Sept. 4, 36-22.
Running back Blake Botts carried the ball 19 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Jared Kidd had 14 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders put up 165 rushing yards on the night.
The Raiders followed that up with a 33-26 victory over Pineville on Sept. 10.
Quarterback Maddux McKinney completed eight of 11 passes for 129 yards and four touchdowns.
Botts led the Raiders’ rushing attack, carrying the ball 18 times for 106 yards.
McCreary Central had been scheduled to play at Lynn Camp on Oct. 29.
Like Williamsburg’s game this week, Lynn Camp forfeited giving the Raiders the win.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Finley Legion Field on what will be Senior Night for the Jackets.