Williamsburg will face Pineville next Friday in second round of playoffs
Posted On 05 Nov 2021
Comment: 0
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will host Pineville at Finley Legion Field next Friday in the second round of the Class A Football Playoffs.
Pineville defeated Harlan in the first-round matchup Thursday night, 29-26, setting up the rematch of the Oct. 15 regular season game that the Jackets pulled out 21-13 win over the Mountain Lions with a last-minute defensive stand.
“It was a win,” said Williamsburg Coach Jerry Herron, Jr. after the game “They (Pineville) played hard.”
“They just expected them to come over here and lay down, and they didn’t,” Herron said of Pineville.