Williamsburg, Whitley County schools will be delivering free student lunches during NTI period











Williamsburg Independent District and Whitley County School District students will be able to get free meals, while students are doing Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) at home through April 3 due to coronavirus concerns.

Williamsburg schedule

Williamsburg Independent School District will be serving grab and go breakfast and lunch in the front foyer of the school.

Breakfast will be served from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Williamsburg will also be delivering grab and go breakfast and lunches at eight locations throughout the community, including:

Williamsburg Greens – 9:10 a.m./12 p.m.

Moore Road ­– 9:20 a.m./12:10 p.m.

Mackey Avenue ­– 9:40 a.m./12:30 p.m.

Mahan Street ­– 10 a.m./12:50 p.m.

Moses Circle ­– 10:10 a.m./1 p.m.

Brush Arbor Apartments ­– 10:25 a.m./1:15 p.m.

Mount Morgan Apartments ­– 10:40 a.m./1:30 p.m.

Taylor Apartments ­­– 11 a.m./1:50 p.m.

Whitley County schedule

Whitley County will have grab and go lunches that can be picked up at Whitley Central Intermediate and all other Whitley County Elementary Schools between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. each week day during the NTI period.

The Whitley County school district will also be providing lunch delivery during the upcoming school closure period to every bus stop that a Whitley County bus makes during the regular school week.

“A sufficient number of employees have agreed to work the routes in order for us to be able to provide this service. Lunch delivery will begin around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, and the last lunches should be delivered by 1 p.m.,” a release stated.

“If your child rides a Whitley County school bus, you can expect that someone will be at the drop off/pick up site to deliver lunch for the student(s). Someone must be there to receive the lunch. No food will be left on porches, etc.”

In the event that a student doesn’t receive a lunch Monday but would like to get one, they should contact Whitley County schools food service department at 549-6349, 549-6347 or 549-6348, or Whitley County schools transportation at 549-7090.