Williamsburg Walmart unveils electronic vehicle charge stations











In collaboration with Electrify America, Walmart today announced a new convenience for customers: an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Walmart Supercenter at 589 W KY-92 in Williamsburg. This allows busy families to charge their electric vehicles while they shop and is part of a broader plan to develop a coast-to-coast EV charging network, which would make Walmart one of the largest retail hosts of EV charging stations across the United States.

Electrify America chargers at Walmart stores are available to the public for use 24 hours a day and feature 150 kilowatt (kW) and 350kW DC fast chargers – currently among the most powerful EV chargers available on the market. Chargers at this power can charge capable vehicles at speeds of up to 20 miles of range per minute. The Electrify America charging stations at Walmart stores offer CCS connectors and CHAdeMO chargers, meaning almost every EV model on the road today can charge there.

With the Electrify America – Walmart collaboration, electric vehicle drivers can now travel across the country on major interstates and highways with a large concentration of EV chargers along U.S. interstates. In many cases, EV drivers have the option to solely recharge at Walmart stores during their travels. Currently, more than 130 Walmart stores offer Electrify America EV charging options and additional stations are expected to be installed at Walmart stores across 46 states.

“Along with providing our customers with an enhanced shopping experience through added convenience, this initiative also allows us to contribute to the expansion and accessibility of our nation’s EV charging station infrastructure,” Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of energy for Walmart Inc. said.