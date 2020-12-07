Williamsburg Walmart to close for cleaning and stocking beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday











Officials at the Walmart in Williamsburg announced Monday that the store will be closing at 2 p.m. for additional cleaning and restocking.

The store has recently been the source of two COVID–19 public health notices.

One involved the deli area, and the other involved the jewelry department.

Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein said neither of those notices remains in effect.

“It is not anything we have asked them to do,” Rein said of Walmart’s decision to temporarily close.

According to Walmart officials, the store will remain closed until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The pharmacy will remain open during that period.

Prescriptions will be available either through curbside pickup or mail delivery.

Using curbside pickup, a pharmacy associate will bring the items to the customer’s car with a non-contact sign method.

Customers may call (606) 765-1345 to arrange curbside pickup.

Mail delivery may be arranged by calling the pharmacy and requesting mail delivery.

The direct number to the pharmacy is (606) 549-4087.