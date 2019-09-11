Williamsburg trick or treating times approved











Trick or treating hours have been set for Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison noted during Monday’s monthly city council meeting that trick or treating is always two hours long in Williamsburg, and is always on Halloween, except if it falls on a Sunday.

He added that the Kentucky Splash Campground would hold trick or treating on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4 – 7 p.m. In addition to people decorating campsites, the Williamsburg Fire Department will also be on hand for the event, and there will be hayrides among other festivities.

During Monday’s meeting, the council also announced dates for several upcoming events.

The River Fog festival will take place on Oct. 5 in downtown Williamsburg.

River Stomp Bluegrass Festival, which is a new event, will take place Oct. 11-12 at the Whitley County fairgrounds.

The Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree will take place Oct. 17-19.

The University of the Cumberlands Pats Serve Day is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25. UC students will be doing community service projects throughout Williamsburg. UC’s homecoming will also take place that weekend.

Councilwoman Erica Harris added that there would be a basketball game on Oct. 26, in addition to the annual football game. At 2:45 p.m. there will be a ceremony dedicating the basketball court in honor of former long-time head coach Randy Vernon, followed by the basketball game at 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Fall cleanup dates were also announced Monday. It will take place from Oct. 14-18 on the Highland Park side of town, and Oct. 21-25 on the downtown side.

During those time periods, local residents can set out items that the garbage man typically doesn’t pick up, such as broken furniture and mattresses provided they are covered in plastic. No tires, acid or batteries will be accepted.

Local residents are encouraged to call city hall when their items are available for pick-up. There is a limit of one pick-up truck sized load per household.

In addition, Harrison gave some updates on potential opening dates for several businesses.

Maw and Paw’s Country Cooking is slated to open Sept. 17 at Cumberland Regional Mall in the location formerly occupied by Sizzling’ Hot.

The old Lavine’s building on Main Street has now been painted, and is slated to be home to two businesses. The Brick Oven pizza restaurant is slated to open in early October, and the Butcher’s Pub is on pace to open by mid October.

The Bourbon Barn is now tentatively scheduled to open on Oct. 30, Harrison said.

“Did they give a year?” one city council member, who asked to remain anonymous, inquired laughingly.