Williamsburg Superintendent Couch announces retirement













After 27 years in education, including four as Williamsburg Independent Schools Superintendent, Dr. Amon Couch is retiring.

At a special called school board meeting Tuesday morning, Couch announced his decision to step down effective June 30.

“Today is a bittersweet day,” Couch said in a prepared statement he read to the board during the meeting.

Couch was hired in September 2013 to secede Denny Byrd.

The 49-year-old Williamsburg native began his career as a teacher at Williamsburg. He spent a year at Whitley County and seven years at Corbin Independent Schools before going on to the Kentucky Department of Education.

Prior to returning to Williamsburg, Couch served as assistant superintendent at Clay County Schools.

“I look forward to the next chapter in my life,” Couch said noting that he is in good health, but that after 27 years, he felt it was time to call it a career.

The board voted Tuesday to post the vacancy as it begins the search to find the next superintendent.