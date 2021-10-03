Williamsburg student wins 7 ribbons at state fair











A Williamsburg Independent High School freshman brought home seven awards from the Kentucky State Fair.

Chelsie Adkins won four blue ribbons, two red ribbons and a white ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her photography.

This isn’t the first time Adkins has brought home ribbons from the fair. Her first-time entering photos for the fair’s competition was in 2019. This year, her photos featured a variety of subjects including animals, flowers, and scenic shots.

Adkins said that all of her photos were taken while her family was on vacation.

With over 600 photos to choose from, Adkins said that she selected the photos to submit by simply looking through the photos she had taken and selected ones that fit into different categories.

Adkins said that she couldn’t remember how she started in photography, but she does remember receiving her first camera from her dad.

Some of her favorite subjects include nature and animals, Adkins said. Her favorite photos, however, are those she has taken of the moon because she was able to capture the craters and the pinkish color.

Of the photos she entered, Adkins said her favorite photo was a picture of the word ‘haha’ that someone had written into some concrete.

“I had taken a picture of it in the morning when the sun was making shadows on it. I submitted it and it got a blue ribbon,” said Adkins. “That is my favorite one that I submitted.”

“We are all very proud of her,” said Chasity Adkins, Chelsie’s mother. “She worked very hard getting those pictures.”