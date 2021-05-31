Williamsburg Softball season ends with loss to South Laurel in district tournament











The season came to an end for the Williamsburg Lady Jackets softball team Monday afternoon with a 15-1 loss to South Laurel in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament.

South Laurel put up 12 runs in the first two innings, while holding Williamsburg to a single base runner in that period.

Williamsburg got on the board in the top of the fourth inning.

Keely Bisschop led off the inning by reaching first base on an error, and later advanced to second on a passed ball, and then to third on a single by McKenzie Prewitt.

Another South Laurel error allowed Bisschop to score.

The Lady Jackets finished the season 5-24.

Coach Andrea Winchester said previously that one of the biggest barriers her team has come up against is the ability to consistently hit the ball, especially with runners on base.

“We may not have won a ton of games this year, but we have learned how to push through things even when times are tough,” Winchester said previously.

South Laurel will play the winner of the Corbin versus Whitley County matchup for the 50th District Title.