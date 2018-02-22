Williamsburg softball, football athletes sign with University of the Cumberlands
On Thursday, Williamsburg Lady Jacket softball player Hailey Richardson signed on to continue her playing career at the University of the Cumberlands.
Richardson will be part of a talented group of seniors that are hoping to lead the Lady Jackets back to the 13th Region tournament this season. The team missed the tourney last year after advancing to the semifinal round in 2016. As for her future in college, she will be joining a Lady Patriots team that finished the 2017 season with a 19-34 overall record. They are currently just four games into the 2018 season.
Richardson will be joined at UC by current WHS classmate Hunner Adkins, who signed on Tuesday to become a Patriot football player. Adkins’ signing followed the signing of fellow Yellow Jacket Darrell White, who also made it official recently that he too will be suiting up for the university’s football team later this year.
Adkins, a lineman, and White, a running back, were part of a senior group that led Williamsburg football to a 7-4 record this past fall, including another district championship title. Adkins then received the honor of being one of seven coverage athletes selected to play in this year’s Border Bowl high school all-star game, which took place in Sevierville, TN last month.
Adkins and White will join a UC Patriots football team that ended their 2017 campaign with a record of 6-4, including a win over rival Union College in the annual “Battle for the Brass Lantern.” For more information on all University of the Cumberlands athletics, visit them online at cumberlandspatriots.com.