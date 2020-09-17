Williamsburg schools seek home Internet alternatives for students











Even though virtual learning is already underway, Williamsburg Independent School officials are still in the process of trying to determine which students have a reliable Internet signal at home.

This was part of the message that school administrators delivered to the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education during its monthly meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent Tim Melton noted that there are private funding grants available to help provide Internet access for students.

Some students without Internet live in areas where there is cell phone service, so hot spots can be used to provide Internet service to them. In other areas, school officials are examining the possibly of providing satellite Internet for students so they can attend school virtually.

“We know we are going to have intermittent closures,” Melton noted about the virus and the need for all students to be able to learn virtually throughout the school year.

Melton did deliver a bit of bad news to the board Tuesday, which is that the new Chromebooks the district has purchased in order to help students with in-person and remote-learning have not come in yet.

In other business Tuesday, the board: