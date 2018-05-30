Williamsburg schools, Forcht Bank sponsor first responder appreciation luncheon













Thanks to the efforts of a local school and a local bank, several first responders in the Williamsburg area were treated to a free lunch Thursday afternoon.

“With today’s climate that we live in, schools are so thankful for the amount of support we get from our first responders,” said Williamsburg Superintendent Dr. Amon Couch.

“It provides so many extra layers of protection for us and our kids through our EMS, our fire department and our police department. This is just something that we could do here in our lobby.”

The Philly Connection food truck out of Corbin provided the sandwiches, chips and drinks for Thursday’s dinner. Williamsburg parents and their children provided an array of desserts for those in attendance.

Some of the attendees picked up a sandwich to go, which was fine with organizers.

“They have stuff that they need to be doing,” Couch noted.

Several others came inside and ate at tables set up in the school lobby.

Each table was adorned with a firefighter helmet in the center, a plastic police badge, and numerous cards made by Williamsburg students thanking the first responders for all they do.

“We just want this to be a real low key, chill time for them to have a good meal and for us to say thank you. We have thank you cards from some of the kids on the tables,” Couch added.

Forcht Bank picked up half the tab for Thursday’s dinner.

Forcht Bank Market President Mike Sharpe said that the bank was happy to help out.

“We are just always glad to help out our first responders,” Sharpe said. “We have our chili dinner that we do for them every year. When Dr. Couch called to say he was going to have something, we were glad to help in any way at the school. With any kind of need that comes up, we want to help. We just want to help the community and be involved.”