Williamsburg School Board approves summer feeding program











Williamsburg Independent School Board unanimously approved the district’s application to participate in the summer feeding program during its Feb. 23 meeting.

“They have gone above and beyond,” said Superintendent Tim Melton.

Melton said Cafeteria Manager Deb Tamblin and the staff have been working hard to differentiate the items students are served each day.

“We have been very fortunate,” said Melton. “She has been doing summer feeding really since the pandemic started.”

Along with the cafeteria staff, transportation staff have assisted in delivering food when weather has been more hazardous or when the cafeteria staff is shorthanded.

“They have done a great job to continue to feed daily,” said Melton. “She [Tamblin] has continued to feed, and she will continue to feed.”

The application approved is the same application completed each year to authorize the staff to feed students at the different locations, including the school and Brush Arbor.

The board also discussed the continuing effects of COVID-19, including in-person attendance and staff vaccinations.

Beginning the week of March 8, Williamsburg City School is expected to return to in-person classes.

Students will attend Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Friday remaining a virtual instruction day. Students attending on the AB hybrid schedule will be able to attend classes four days each week. For students wanting to move from virtual to in-person classes, the district asks that parents contact the school to inform them of the decision. Students will still have the option to remain completely virtual.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, 60 percent of staff received their second vaccination and some staff received their initial dose.

In other business:

• Williamsburg City School Librarian Tammy Lowrie presented items purchased in honor of the late Mike Foley. The items will be used in the media center at the school.

• The board unanimously approved the district’s writing and communication plan and gifted and talented handbook.