Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Williamsburg residents flocking to restaurants

Posted On 30 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

Residents and tourists apparently really enjoy eating at restaurants in Williamsburg. So much so that the Williamsburg Tourism Commission has raised projections for restaurant tax revenue by $225,000 for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Jeep Jamboree, America flag displays discussed by W’burg City Council

Posted On 30 Jun 2021
, By
0

Cumberland Mint gaming facility breaking ground next month

Posted On 20 May 2021
, By
0

W’burg seeking $2.5 million in new market tax credits

Posted On 19 May 2021
, By
0

Little League baseball returns to Williamsburg Thursday

Posted On 19 May 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal