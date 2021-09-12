Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Williamsburg recognized for some of the best tasting water in Kentucky

Posted On 12 Sep 2021
Williamsburg Municipal Utilities was awarded a third-place finish for the Best Tasting Water in Kentucky at the annual Kentucky Rural Water Association’s Conference and Exhibition.

Sixteen water districts, water associations, and municipal utilities from around Kentucky submitted samples of their water, straight from the tap, for the competition.

Judges awarded first place to Lewisport Municipal Water Works and second place to Paintsville City Utilities.

Approximately 700 individuals attended the conference in Louisville.

“Because of the quality of the drinking water from our state, Kentucky has a great chance of winning the national Best Tasting Water Contest in Washington D.C. during the 2022 Rural Water Rally,” stated a press release from the Kentucky Rural Water Association.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said, “I’m very proud of this and proud of how hard the guys at the plant and maintenance work to make it possible to have such clean water.”

Harrison noted that Williamsburg’s water is unique.

“We’re taking water from a river and producing it [such clean water],” said Harrison. “Not a lot of places can say that.”

 

