Williamsburg ready to tackle Pineville in second round of Class A state football playoffs
The beat went on for the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets Football team Friday night, with a 42-0 shutout of Lynn Camp in the first round of the Class A state playoffs, setting up a matchup with Pineville Friday night at home.
“We knew going in that Lynn Camp was at a disadvantage,” said Williamsburg Coach Jerry Herron, Jr. noting that the Wildcats were playing with a depleted squad.
The Yellow Jackets were efficient in their offense, scoring five offensive touchdowns on a total of 207 yards.
Quarterback Sydney Bowen completed four of eight passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Gavon Thomas caught all four passes.
Running back Marty Gilley ran for 43 yards on six attempts and a touchdown to lead the rushing attack.
“We only ran 17 offensive plays,” Herron said.
Javon Powell had the final touchdown for Williamsburg on the defensive side, returning an interception 53 yards for the score.
Williamsburg will be facing another familiar opponent in district opponent Pineville, whom the Yellow Jackets shut out, 40-0 on Oct. 16.
“It is going to be a physical, tough game,” Herron said of lining up against the Mountain Lions, who come in with a 7-3 record after knocking off Harlan, 21-14 in the first round.
Herron said Pineville is big and physical on the offensive line and will play smash mouth football.
“They love to run the ball for four to five yards. They are happy to march down the field,” Heron said.
Despite that, Herron said the Mountain Lions will line up in multiple formations in an attempt to get opposing defenses out of position.
“We have to stay under control,” Herron said adding the Yellow Jackets have to contain the running game especially Devon Morris.
In the regular season game, Williamsburg held Pineville to 104 yards of total offense and 88 yards on the ground.
Offensively, Herron said Williamsburg is ready to run or throw, depending on what the Pineville defense is giving them.
“We would like to line up and run the ball,” Herron said.
As the season wears one, teams, especially at the Class A level, can find themselves trying to work around injuries.
Herron said the Yellow Jackets are in relatively good health.
“We are banged up a little bit,” Herron said