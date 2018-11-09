Williamsburg police seize 2.6 grams of suspected meth













An Emlyn man and a Williamsburg woman are behind bars after police located suspected methamphetamine in their vehicle Friday afternoon.

Williamsburg Police Officer Justin Taylor charged Desirae Davis, 25, and Travis Lee Angel, 34, with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Angel was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 5:26 p.m. Friday, Davis was driving a 2009 red Ford on US25W near Save-A-Lot when Taylor stopped the vehicle and conducted a search of it, according to an arrest citation.

Taylor located a plastic bag with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine in the console area, he wrote on Davis’ citation.

The suspected drugs weighed 2.6 grams, according to Angel’s arrest citation.

Police also found a set of digital scales inside the vehicle with a crystal like substance on it believed to be meth, Angel’s citation stated.

Whitley District Judge Fred White entered a not guilty plea on the pair’s behalf during their arraignments Monday afternoon in Whitley District Court.

White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent each defendant, scheduled a Nov. 13 preliminary hearing in their cases, and set a $25,000 cash bond for each defendant, according to court documents.

Williamsburg Police Sgt. Brandon White and Kentucky State Police Trooper Donnie Jones assisted with the investigation.