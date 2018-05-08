Williamsburg Police searching for suspect in Monday home invasion/robbery













Williamsburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion/armed robbery Monday night on South Second Street.

Chief Wayne Bird said the suspect has been identified as Samuel E. Plotnick, 41, of Williamsburg, was able to elude police following an altercation during which officers twice used their tazers in an attempt to subdue him.

“He was just acting crazy and the tazer had no effect,” Bird said.

Bird said police were called to the scene at approximately 8 p.m. after the residents reported that Plotnick had forced his way inside the home and into the kitchen.

“The victim was familiar with Plotnick,” Bird said when asked what may have led to the incident.

Once in the kitchen, Bird said Plotnick allegedly got his hands on a .22-caliber pistol that was lying on the counter and held it to the head of one of the residents.

“He then threatened to shoot the other resident,” Bird said.

Plotnick then fled the scene, jumping into a waiting vehicle.

The residents were able to provide police with a description of the vehicle and Sergeant Brandon White located it and initiated a traffic stop a short time later.

Bird said Plotnick, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was seen moving from the front to the back seat, holding police at bay for several minutes before he exited the vehicle.

“He was extremely high on meth and tried to fight with the officers,” Bird said of Plotnick adding that officers then used their tazers.

Plotnick was able to escape from officers and flee the scene.

“After several hours of searching, the officers were unable to find him,” Bird said.

Bird said the only property Plotnick took from the home was the gun, which police have recovered from the vehicle.

“The fact that he took the victim’s property while threatening violence led to the robbery charge,” Bird said.

Bird said Plotnick has friends and family in the area along east Ky. 92.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact Williamsburg Police at 549-6087, or Whitley County E-911 at 549-6017.

Callers may remain anonymous.