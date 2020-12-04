Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Williamsburg Police K-9 ‘Vicko’ retires

Posted On 04 Dec 2020
Comment: 0
The Williamsburg Police Department recently announced the retirement of K-9 Vicko.

Vicko began working at the department in early 2013.

In conjunction with his handler, Sergeant Elijah Hunter, Vicko has been involved in the tracking of numerous criminal suspects and seizure of large amounts of illegal drugs, not only for Williamsburg Police, but for other area law enforcement.

Officials said Vicko will spend the rest of his life in the care of Sergeant Hunter.

