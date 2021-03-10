Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Williamsburg police getting body cameras

Posted On 10 Mar 2021
The widespread use of heroin locally, body cameras for the police department and a new set of the Jaws of Life for the fire department were three of the major topics addressed during the Williamsburg City Council’s monthly meeting Monday.

