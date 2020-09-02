Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Williamsburg police dog sniffs out Corbin man wanted for robbery, theft

Posted On 02 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A Corbin man whom police suspect has been involved in a rash of local crimes including robbery, shoplifting, and purchasing items using stolen checks, was arrested Monday night in Williamsburg.

James Shelby was arrested Monday evening after being tracked down by Williamsburg Police K-9 Vicko.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

High-speed police chase involving stolen vehicle stops when suspect dead ends at jail

Posted On 22 Jul 2020
, By
0

Access requested to defendant’s psychological evaluation

Posted On 23 Jun 2020
, By
0

Juvenile leads W’burg police in vehicle pursuit in stolen car

Posted On 20 Jan 2020
, By
0

Owner tracks down stolen car

Posted On 03 Jul 2018
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal