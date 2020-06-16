Williamsburg Police cite driver injured in Friday crash to court for DUI











Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash in Williamsburg late Friday night that resulted in one man begin airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Williamsburg Police were called to the scene at the intersection of West Ky. 92 and Interstate 75 where a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck had struck a Chevrolet Impala, ejecting James Goins, 34, of Williamsburg, who was a passenger in the pickup.

After being ejected, police said Goins became trapped underneath the vehicle.

Williamsburg Fire Department was called to the scene and had to extricate Goins, who was then taken by ambulance to the Ky. Splash Water Park and flown on to UT.

Fire Chief Larry Todd said Goins’ legs were pinned underneath the truck as the left side behind the cab area had come down on top of his waist area.

Firefighters used a tow truck to stabilize the truck, and then used air bags and cribbing to raise it up to free Goins.

“It took us about 10 minutes,” Todd said.

The driver and another passenger in the pickup, identified as Aze Davis, and Samantha Struzik, both of Williamsburg, were taken to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment of their injuries.

According to police, Davis ran a red light, resulting in the collision.

While police determined Davis to be under the influence, because of his injuries, he was cited to appear in court on a DUI charge.

Police also cited Struzik to court on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.