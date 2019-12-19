Williamsburg Police asking for public’s assistance to identify Walmart thieves











The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects, who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Williamsburg Walmart Supercenter early Wednesday morning.

About 2:22 a.m. the suspects worked together to retrieve $5,000 worth of merchandise, which was primarily electronics, and then attempted to steal an additional $5,000 wroth of merchandise from the store, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

The suspects left the scene in a black Nissan passenger car with a Florida license plate prior to police arriving at the store.

“While Officers were en route to the scene, they canvased the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and suspects but were unsuccessful,” the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Whitley County E-911 at (606) 549-6017.

Officer Justin Taylor is leading the investigation with the assistance of K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter and Officer LaDale Rider.