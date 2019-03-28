Williamsburg playing for regional All ‘A’ championship Thurs.













After a hard-fought win over Lynn Camp in the semifinal round of this year’s 13th Region All “A” Classic, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will seek back-to-back championship titles Thursday against Barbourville.

The Jackets, now 4-0 on the season, were able to jump out to an 8-0 lead in the top of the first inning at Lynn Camp on Wednesday. The Wildcats battled back, chipping away at the lead in the bottom of the first and second innings to make it 8-5. A four-run top of the third inning for Williamsburg put them back in firm control, however, and after adding three runs apiece in the top of the fifth and sixth they would eventually go on to win by the final score of 18-7.

With the loss, Lynn Camp drops to 3-3 on the year after losses to Jackson County and Burgin to start the 2019 season, followed by a 3-0 run against Pineville, Jellico, TN and Harlan Independent leading up to last night’s All “A” confrontation with Williamsburg.

The Yellow Jackets began their 2019 campaign with a 6-3 victory over Clay County, and picked up a 10-6 win over Bell County one day later. They defeated Middlesboro 10-6 in the first round of this year’s regional All “A” tourney. As for who they will play in Thursday’s title game, that would be the Barbourville Tigers, who beat Pineville and Oneida Baptist Institute to earn their spot in the finals.

The Tigers will also be coming into Thursday’s All “A” championship game with an unblemished record, currently sitting at 5-0 with other early-season wins over Harlan County, Jackson County and South Laurel.

Williamsburg will make the trip to Barbourville Thursday evening with hopes of successfully defending their All “A” region championship crown, and getting another opportunity to qualify for an All “A” state tourney. Be sure to check back with thenewsjournal.net for an update as soon as it becomes available!