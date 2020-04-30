Williamsburg pharmacist went above and beyond for elderly man











(Letter to the Editor by Margaret Potter, Fort Myers, Florida)

I have been gone from Southern Kentucky for approximately 59 years, but the same caring concern and thoughtfulness that existed then still exists in that area today.

Recently, after speaking with my elderly brother’s doctor, it was determined he needed a new prescription. Due to severe storms in Williamsburg and surrounding areas that disrupted electrical and cell phone service, my brother could not be contacted to pick up his prescription. I contacted Jonathan, Pharmacist, at Maiden Drug Company, and told him my brother needed a prescription and couldn’t be contacted to pick up his prescription due to no phone service. Without hesitation, he said he would deliver his medicine after he got off work, He drove approximately 30 miles (round trip) to deliver my brother’s medicine at approximately 8:30 P.M.

Unfortunately, I don’t live near my brother, but it is reassuring to know that in a time of need a business like Maiden Drug Company goes the “extra mile” to assist. Even with all the extra time required to implement all the precautions they must take to keep their customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, they take time to take special care of their customers’ needs.

A special “THANK YOU” to Maiden Drug Company and their staff.