Williamsburg parade a success despite cold, snowy weather

Bragging rights have officially been determined for the best Christmas decorations in Williamsburg, and the best floats in this year’s Christmas parade.

Mayor Roddy Harrison announced the winners of the 13th Annual Williamsburg Feels Like Home Christmas Decorating Contest during the Christmas celebration at Bill Woods Park Saturday evening after the Christmas parade, and this year saw some new winners.

Christmas Decorations

In the business division, Butcher, Bowling and Dixon attorneys won in the traditional category unseating Sue Byrd of Byrd CPA, who won the award last year. Luleighs won the award in the modern traditional category unseating Kim’s Hometown Pharmacy.

Whitley County Child Support Services won the award in the bling, bling category, which is the first time there has been a business winner in that category.

In the residential division, Mike and Gail Bordes and Bill and Vickie Hollen tied for first place in the traditional category. This is the fifth year that Bill and Vickie Hollen have won at least a share of first place in this category.

In the modern traditional category, Brandon Woods and Mark Camparoni tied for first place unseating Bruce Weddell and Greg Hays.

In the Bling, Bling category, Randy Ball won for the fifth year in a row.

Melissa Foley won the award for best-decorated door unseating last year’s winner Ginger Brashear.

Jill West, who tied for first place in the traditional residential decorating category last year, brought home the award this year for Best Christmas Theme, which was a new award.

For the sixth straight year, Cardinal Heights won the award for best-decorated neighborhood.

In addition to all-important bragging rights until next year, the winners also received a yard sign.

Parade winners

Many are calling the Williamsburg 2017 Feels Like Home “Christmas in a Small Town” Parade, which clocked in at over a hour long, the largest and one of the best in town history.

There were over 70 entries in the parade and about 600 participants.

This year, awards were given for best floats in the three parade divisions.

In the church division, Star Baptist Church took first place, Emlyn Baptist Church took second place and Saxton Independent Baptist Church took third place.

In the school division, Whitley County High School took first place, Bell County High School Music Department took second place and the Williamsburg Teen Leadership Council took third place.

In the business division, Firestone took first place, Senture took second place and Forcht Bank and Jones Plastics tied for third place.

In addition to bragging rights, parade winners also received cash prizes. $150 cash prize was awarded for first place, $100 was awarded for second place and $50 for third place in each division.