Williamsburg native makes third appearance at Miss Kentucky Pageant











Five local ladies are ready to compete in the Miss Kentucky Pageant, which is set to kick off on Thursday evening with preliminary events beginning at 7 p.m.

Participants in this year’s Miss Kentucky Pageant include title holders from both 2019 and 2020 as some pageants, such as Miss NIBROC in Corbin, canceled their 2020 contests because of COVID-19.

One part of the pageant is popular vote. Community members can vote online at https://misskentucky.org/ for their favorite contestant to help them secure a place in the top 12. Votes cost $1.

Preliminary events kick off Thursday with more preliminary events on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Finals will begin on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The event can be viewed via livestream or in-person at the Convention Center in downtown Louisville.

Meet Miss Pride of the Commonwealth

Morgan Moses, of Williamsburg, will make her third appearance in the Miss Kentucky Pageant as Miss Pride of the Commonwealth.

Moses, social impact initiative, Feeding our Future: Physically and Emotionally, focuses on food insecurity.

“I advocate and work with some of Kentucky’s supplemental food programs already in place like the Backpack Program and local food banks,” said Moses. “I want to make the Backpack Program an official partner of the Kentucky Hunger Initiative, so Kentucky farmer’s food can go directly to the children who need it most.”

Moses talent, which is vocal and guitar, also began when she was nine years old.

“I taught myself to play guitar when I was nine years old and this year it’s finally making it’s debut on the Miss Kentucky stage!” said Moses.

During her first year competing in the Miss Kentucky pageant, Moses won a top 10 finalist award and last year won an on-stage question preliminary award.

“I’m looking forward to representing Kentucky at the 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition and traveling the state of Kentucky every day talking to kids,” said Moses. “I want to teach kids that it doesn’t matter where you come from or what obstacles you have had to overcome, you can be or do anything in life!