Williamsburg named one of 25 best cities for fit lifestyle in Kentucky











A fitness website has listed Williamsburg as one of the top 25 “Best Cities for Fit Lifestyles 2020.”

BarBend describes itself as the online home for “all things strength,” on its website. “We’re a news, analysis, entertainment, and opinion platform for what’s relevant in strength-based competition and training.”

The website recently listed Kentucky’s top cities for fit lifestyles for 2020 with Williamsburg placing 24th on the list.

Williamsburg had a “Fit Score” of 77.96 with 760 exercise opportunities per 1,000 people, and 5.3 poor physical health days per 30 days.

The website lists 360 people being both physically inactive and obese per 1,000 people, and 250 people smoking per 1,000 people.

London was listed at 51 on the list, which ranked the top 86 cities.

Corbin was listed at 76.

Frankfort was number one on the list. Lexington-Fayette County ranked 79, and Louisville ranked 86 on the list.

“Bourbon, horseback racing, and wildlife collide in Kentucky, a dream state for those who enjoy water-based activities and outdoor recreations. Kentucky houses one of the largest navigable waterway systems and the largest artificial lake in the country. Fitness enthusiasts can find themselves kayaking down 90,000 miles of stream, hiking through expansive stretches of national parks, and utilizing the state’s inclination for natural exploration,” BarBend writes about Kentucky on its website.