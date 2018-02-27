Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Williamsburg Masonic Lodge 490 donates bikes for attendance awards

Posted On 27 Feb 2018
Pictured from left to right, are Mark Lawson, Master of Williamsburg Lodge 490, Brandon Anderson, Principal of Whitley Central Primary, and Pat White, Lodge trustee.

The Williamsburg Lodge No. 490, Free and Accepted Masons, recently donated two bicycles to the Whitley County Central Primary school to be used as attendance incentives.

The bikes will be on display until the end of the school year when they will be given to two students chosen in a random drawing from those meeting certain attendance criteria. This is part of a state wide program sponsored by the Grand Lodge of Kentucky to encourage attendance.

Williamsburg Masonic Lodge has been an active part of the Williamsburg/Whitley County community for almost 150 years, and recognizes the importance of education to our children’s future.

 

