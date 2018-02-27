Williamsburg Masonic Lodge 490 donates bikes for attendance awards













The Williamsburg Lodge No. 490, Free and Accepted Masons, recently donated two bicycles to the Whitley County Central Primary school to be used as attendance incentives.

The bikes will be on display until the end of the school year when they will be given to two students chosen in a random drawing from those meeting certain attendance criteria. This is part of a state wide program sponsored by the Grand Lodge of Kentucky to encourage attendance.

Williamsburg Masonic Lodge has been an active part of the Williamsburg/Whitley County community for almost 150 years, and recognizes the importance of education to our children’s future.