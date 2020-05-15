Williamsburg man wanted for shooting at law enforcement last week, arrested in Jellico











A Williamsburg man wanted for allegedly shooting at law enforcement during a foot pursuit last Saturday, was apprehended at a motel in Campbell County, Tennessee Thursday.

Jordon Lee Ramey is facing one count of attempted murder of a police officer.

Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office stated that information was developed that Ramey was in the Jellico community and, upon further, investigation, that he was in a motel room.

Sheriff Robbie Goins authorized the activation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with instructions to take Ramey into custody.

At approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, the team located Ramey at the motel and took him into custody without incident.

Sheriff Goins offered his thanks to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office and Jellico City Police for their cooperation and assistance.

“In law enforcement we all take and attempt on someone’s life very serious but it seems more personal when the attempt is on a fellow law enforcement officer,” Goins stated.

The search for Ramey led to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

According to police, a Kentucky State Trooper shot and wounded Randy Sullivan, 21, during a traffic stop on Louden Road, off of Ky. 92 east.

State police had stopped the vehicle, driven by Sullivan.

The unidentified trooper approached the vehicle and asked Sullivan to step out, which he reportedly refused to do.

“The suspect attempted to flee the scene striking the trooper and dragging him with the vehicle,” officials with KSP stated. “As a result, shots were fired by a trooper and the male subject was injured.

Sullivan was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of what has been described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police reported locating a firearm, crystalized substance believed to be methamphetamine, and large amount of currency inside the vehicle.

As passenger in the vehicle, identified as Linda Adams, 42, of Williamsburg, was also charged in connection with the drugs.