Williamsburg man struck by car, on life support in critical condition













A Williamsburg man is listed in critical condition and on life support after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to Williamsburg police.

Chief Wayne Bird said that just prior to Dustin Clark being struck by a vehicle, 911 dispatchers had received a couple of calls about a man staggering in and out of traffic on South 10th Street near the football field.

“As the officers were responding to investigate the complaint, then they got a call that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. A college kid had been traveling on 10th Street and struck him,” Bird said. “It was no fault of the driver at all. The driver was doing everything the driver could do. It was due to his condition. We don’t know if he had a medical condition or was under the influence of anything.”

Whitley County EMS responded to the scene and transported Clark to a local hospital for initial treatment. He was later transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Because of weather conditions Thursday, no emergency medical helicopters were available to transport him.

Initially, police didn’t even know the man’s identity.

Bird said his department contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which scanned the man’s fingerprints identifying him as Clark.